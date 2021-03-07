Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Hits Market Cap of $24.47 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $24.47 million and $465,662.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00464123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00068355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00076605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00081139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.47 or 0.00464601 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 85,228,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,297,384 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

