Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

BSY stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

