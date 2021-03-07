BEPRO Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.96 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00791675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042016 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

