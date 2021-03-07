BEPRO Network (BEPRO) One Day Volume Tops $3.31 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $12.89 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.37 or 0.00785360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042372 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

