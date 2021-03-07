B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 15,970,000 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

BGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

BGS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $20,213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

