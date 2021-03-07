B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

BGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

