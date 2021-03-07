BidiPass Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $321,960.46 and $1,701.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

