Big Data Protocol Price Reaches $6.24 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $120.63 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.24 or 0.00012327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.98 or 0.00796024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 6,412,416 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.