Big Lots’ (BIG) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on BIG. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.
BIG traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,503. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
