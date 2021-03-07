Big Lots’ (BIG) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIG. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

BIG traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,503. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

