Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of BIG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.