Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of BIG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

