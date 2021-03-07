Bigbom (BBO) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Bigbom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bigbom has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $494,573.29 and $97,854.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00791729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

Bigbom is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

