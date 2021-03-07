BIKI Market Cap Hits $13.50 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and $1.07 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

