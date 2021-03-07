Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Bilibili worth $71,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bilibili by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bilibili by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILI opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

