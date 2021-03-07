Binance Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.97 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $36.37 billion and approximately $4.97 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $235.38 or 0.00469861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00068312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00077165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00457755 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00183818 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.