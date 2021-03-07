Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $3.00 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00793829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042138 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,133,278,428 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.