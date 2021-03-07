Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,096 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $65,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $567.92 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $606.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

