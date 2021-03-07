BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) vs. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Financial Analysis

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 247.99%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 164.29%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -148.04% BioCardia -5,103.95% -496.87% -178.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and BioCardia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 38.73 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -2.72 BioCardia $710,000.00 61.27 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -1.34

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outlook Therapeutics. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

