BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIOLASE by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.