BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Holdings Reduced by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,344,746 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after buying an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $30,432,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after buying an additional 393,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

