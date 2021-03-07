Bird.Money Price Hits $93.19 on Top Exchanges (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Bird.Money token can now be bought for approximately $93.19 or 0.00185201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bird.Money has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.66 or 0.00794309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00042164 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,511 tokens. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars.

