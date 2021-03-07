BitBall 24 Hour Volume Hits $866,663.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $866,663.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.21 or 1.00153955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00077876 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003720 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.