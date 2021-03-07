Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $218,316.43 and approximately $63.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,870.90 or 1.00540516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.45 or 0.00945606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.82 or 0.00422593 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.58 or 0.00301557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00077334 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005726 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,952,779 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

