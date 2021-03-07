Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $182,656.45 and $109.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,851.69 or 0.99679487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.30 or 0.00953245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.42 or 0.00416392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.00304646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00079724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00038146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,947,771 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.