Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $281.66 million and $6.68 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $15.17 or 0.00029910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,702.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.64 or 0.01011074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.12 or 0.00365117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

