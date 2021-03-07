Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $506.59 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.46 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $506.59 or 0.01014806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00367300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030509 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,673,500 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

