Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $902,270.87 and $31,252.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.80 or 0.00452278 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

