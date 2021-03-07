Bitcoin Gold Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $504.20 million and $45.75 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $28.79 or 0.00057412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00254046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00097772 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.