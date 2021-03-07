Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $55,659.68 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.29 or 0.00257380 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00104081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

