Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.0947 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 76.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $453,304.27 and approximately $583.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00253271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00099311 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00057050 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

