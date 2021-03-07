Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $184.72

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for about $184.72 or 0.00362086 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.45 billion and approximately $524.09 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,015.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.76 or 0.01001185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002794 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,671,120 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

