BitcoinHD (BHD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.80 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00005115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and $1.71 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00468746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.20 or 0.00459265 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

