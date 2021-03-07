Bitcoinus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $113.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $10,430.37 and $113.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.88 or 1.00120826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00078159 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000959 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

