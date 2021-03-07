BitGreen Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $11,165.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00066587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00285399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002054 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00012467 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

