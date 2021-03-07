BitGuild PLAT One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,422.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $62,890.61 and approximately $25,422.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002391 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00283714 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00028153 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001576 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

