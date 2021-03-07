BitMax Token Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $489.72 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00790614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042472 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BTMX is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.