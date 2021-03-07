Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,913.76

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $59,913.76 and approximately $60.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,768,512 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,508 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

