BitSend 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $183,153.00 and $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.00414014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.73 or 0.03799074 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,168,725 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.