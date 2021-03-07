BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $264.22 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001587 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,957,974,748 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.