BlackCoin Market Capitalization Tops $5.14 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $880,526.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012375 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,526,001 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

