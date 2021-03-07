BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,926,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84,606 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 747,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,859 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DSU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 135,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

