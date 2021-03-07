BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,520,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,967 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $55,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,396 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 555,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter.

BGY stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

