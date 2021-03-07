BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,172,362 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.54% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $153,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.