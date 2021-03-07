BlackRock Inc. Acquires 12,045 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.59% of Credit Acceptance worth $157,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $399.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.09.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.