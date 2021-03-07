BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,841,011 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.09% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $160,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELP shares. UBS Group upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE:ELP opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

