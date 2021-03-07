BlackRock Inc. Acquires 866,340 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.84% of Columbia Property Trust worth $161,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 94.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE CXP opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -288.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.