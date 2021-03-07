BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.96% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $159,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,954 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 113,476 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.96 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.