BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.86% of SSR Mining worth $170,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of SSRM opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

