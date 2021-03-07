BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Itaú Unibanco worth $166,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

