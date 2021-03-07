BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.61% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $162,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

