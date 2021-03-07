BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.04% of Warrior Met Coal worth $153,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.